T20 World Cup: New Zealand set 169 runs target for Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – New Zealand set a target of 169 runs for Sri Lanka to win the sixth Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup.

In the 46th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being played in Colombo, New Zealand batted first at Sri Lanka’s invitation and scored 168 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted overs.

For the Kiwis, captain Mitchell Santner top-scored with 47 runs, while Cole McConchie remained unbeaten on 31. Other contributors included Rachin Ravindra (32), Finn Allen (23), Glenn Phillips (18), Tim Seifert (8), Daryl Mitchell (3), and Mark Chapman (0).

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets each, while Dunith Wellalage claimed one wicket.