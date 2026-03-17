BISP Chairperson announces up to Rs1 Million financial aid for Rahim Yar Khan victims

ISLAMABAD – Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme Rubina Khalid visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital on Tuesday to inquire after women injured in a recent tragic incident.

She was accompanied by Sardar Habib-ur-Rehman, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, and officials from BISP. During the visit, the chairperson reviewed the condition of the injured women and directed authorities to ensure they receive the best possible medical treatment and full support.

Speaking to media representatives, Senator Rubina Khalid said that a comprehensive investigation into the incident is underway and assured that those responsible will face strict legal action.

Addressing concerns over the disbursement system, she noted that BISP stipends are provided through partner banks. Following the incident, the concerned bank has been issued a notice for negligence and fined heavily.

The chairperson also announced financial assistance for the victims. Families of the deceased will receive Rs. 1 million each, while injured individuals will be given Rs. 300,000 each. She further assured that all medical expenses of the injured will be covered, and educational stipends for children of affected families will continue uninterrupted.

Later, Senator Rubina Khalid visited the homes of four women who lost their lives in the incident—Anwar Mai, Parveen Bibi, Shehnaz Khatoon, and Aleema Khatoon. She offered prayers for the departed and expressed condolences to their families, reiterating that BISP stands firmly with the victims and will provide every possible support in this difficult time.