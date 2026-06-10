Mahira Khan meets King Charles, discusses social welfare initiatives

LONDON – Pakistani actress Mahira Khan met King Charles III at an event hosted by the British Asian Trust in London.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Mahira Khan said she had a warm and meaningful conversation with King Charles, during which they discussed her ongoing social welfare and charitable work in collaboration with the British Asian Trust.

According to the actress, King Charles showed a keen interest in her social initiatives and thanked her for her contributions. She described the British monarch as a gracious and inspiring personality who is deeply engaged in social development projects and philanthropic activities.

Mahira Khan said King Charles was particularly interested in learning about the progress of various projects and her involvement in community welfare initiatives. She added that the meeting was a memorable experience, featuring constructive discussions on important issues such as mental health and social well-being.

The actress also stressed the need to treat mental health conditions with the same seriousness as physical illnesses. She expressed concern over issues such as harassment and violence in society and emphasized that a collective change in mindset is necessary to address these challenges. Mahira further said that individuals who break the law or engage in violence should be held accountable to set a positive example for society.