Something fishy between government and establishment, says Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised the government’s policies, saying there is “something fishy” between the government and the establishment that will come to light sooner or later.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad after meeting National Assembly opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Bilawal said the PPP would stand with the people and respect their opinion on the creation of new provinces.

He said the party would support any move reached through consensus and approved by the people, adding that the PPP had never accepted anything through force and would not do so in the future.

Bilawal said several regions had been seeking recognition of their constitutional rights for a long time.

‘Something is fishy’

Commenting on claims that the government and establishment were on the same page, Bilawal said they might be, but added that “something is fishy” and he did not know exactly what it was.

“If the government is confident that it does not need the PPP, then there is no issue and I was wrong,” he said. “But if there is something, it will come to light sooner or later.”

He said parliament should begin performing its role, particularly to address complaints surrounding elections and allegations of rigging.

Bilawal said allegations of electoral rigging were being raised not only by the opposition but also by members of the government benches. He said the system should be improved so that election-related grievances could be addressed before future polls.

Bilawal rejects focus on in-house change

Asked about the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the transfer of PTI founder Imran Khan to a hospital, Bilawal said government ministers and senior PML-N leaders had welcomed the verdict.

However, he said it would have been better if the government had taken action before the court’s decision, adding that the PPP did not want to politicise anyone’s illness.

Bilawal said he was not focused on an in-house change and wanted parliament to play its role.

Discussing the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said elections in such a sensitive region should have been free from controversy. He claimed there had been concerns over law and order in several constituencies, including Bhimber and Mirpur, and alleged that PPP candidates and workers had been attacked.

He said elections were still pending in several constituencies and warned that if the PML-N wanted a controversial government after controversial elections, it could proceed, but he did not see an opportunity to strengthen democratic traditions and the Kashmiri parliament under such circumstances.

PPP suspends cooperation with PML-N

Criticising the government’s treatment of its coalition partner, Bilawal said the PPP had decided not to coordinate with the PML-N or support legislation until its concerns were addressed.

“If legislation comes that is in the national interest, we will support it. Otherwise, there will be no cooperation,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP’s position on new provinces was clear: any new province should be created through consensus.

He said he had promised a province for Gilgit-Baltistan, whether on an interim or constitutional basis, and had also made a commitment regarding a province in South Punjab.

However, he stressed that the wishes of the people of the relevant regions must be respected.

He questioned how many resolutions had been passed in favour of creating provinces in Sindh, saying resolutions had also been passed in Punjab and other provinces and should be respected.

Bilawal said the PPP would hold talks if approached by the government, but would not cooperate until it received justice. He added that the PPP would sit on the opposition benches in Azad Kashmir.

Calls for Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Bilawal also called for the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, saying such a body would provide a platform for society and stakeholders to resolve disputes.

He said the commission should ensure that the innocent received justice while those responsible were held accountable.

He suggested that protesters should return home peacefully while the government should also provide assurances regarding their safety and rights.

Bilawal responds to ‘system collapse’ remarks

Commenting on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks about the system, Bilawal said calling the system “dysfunctional” or collapsed was a strong statement.

He said Naqvi did not have extensive political experience and questioned whether the 1973 Constitution had ever been allowed to function fully.

Bilawal said Pakistan faced conspiracies from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups, while accusing the “Zionist regime” of conspiring against Iran and Pakistan.

He also said India had failed in Operation Sindoor and was now pursuing other conspiracies.

Bilawal stressed the need for Pakistan to remain internally strong, given the challenges facing the country.

He also called for attention to the rising prices of petroleum products, saying the government must consider how high fuel prices had reached.