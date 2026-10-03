Punjab Cm Eyes Sister City Ties Between Lahore And Barcelona

LAHORE – Punjab Government is exploring a potential sister city partnership between Lahore and Barcelona as part of broader efforts to deepen ties with Spain.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Spanish Ambassador Carlos Aragon Gil de la Serna, alongside plans for stronger cooperation in trade, business, culture, sports and urban development.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف سے سپین کے سفیر کارلوس ارگون گل ڈی لا سرنا کی ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں پنجاب اور سپین کے درمیان کاروباری، تجارتی، ثقافتی اور ماحولیاتی تعاون کے امکانات کا جائزہ لیا گیا۔

پنجاب اسپین بزنس کونسل، لاہور اور بارسلونا کو سسٹر سٹیز قرار دینے، موسمیاتی چیلنجز سے… pic.twitter.com/z9BDZgWMfi — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) October 3, 2026

The high-level meeting in Lahore on Saturday placed trade, business, culture, sports, climate challenges and urban development at the centre of discussions, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

One of the key proposals discussed was the possibility of declaring Lahore and Barcelona sister cities, potentially creating a new framework for cooperation between the two major cities. CM Maryam Nawaz expressed interest in Barcelona’s experience in urban planning, particularly in developing more people-friendly roads and public spaces.

The proposal would add another Spain-linked sister-city relationship for Lahore. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says Lahore and Córdoba have maintained sister-city ties since 1968, with Córdoba also having a street named after Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal and a roundabout named after Lahore.

The talks also brought football into the spotlight, with a proposal for a pilot football academy in Lahore in collaboration with Spain’s La Liga. The proposed academy would focus on the training and development of football coaches and players, potentially giving Punjab’s football ecosystem access to Spanish expertise and training methods.

Trade and investment were another major focus of the meeting, with both sides considering the creation of a Punjab-Spain Business Council to strengthen commercial ties and business-to-business connections.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of substantial existing economic links. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry puts bilateral trade with Spain at approximately $1.6 billion, with Pakistani exports accounting for about $1.5 billion and imports around $214.08 million. The ministry also identifies textiles, agro-food products, minerals and information technology services as areas where Pakistan is seeking to diversify and expand exports to Spain.

Maryam Nawaz proposed the formation of a joint working group to address challenges including forest fires, air pollution and heatwaves, while also expressing Punjab’s desire to benefit from Spain’s experience in tackling climate-change-related challenges and smog.

Cultural and artistic cooperation between Punjab and Spain was also discussed, while Maryam Nawaz invited the Spanish ambassador and business delegations to visit Lahore and Sialkot. She said Spanish trade and cultural delegations would be welcomed in Punjab, according to the official account of the meeting.

CM Maryam also praised Spain’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine, paying tribute to the Spanish government for the move.

Spanish ambassador thanked the Punjab chief minister for the reception and expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation between Spain and Punjab.