Pakistani professionals can now legally work in Spain – Here’s how

Pakistani remote workers and freelancers now have the opportunity to live and work legally in Spain following the introduction of the Digital Nomad Visa. This initiative by the Spanish government allows professionals to enjoy Spain’s dynamic lifestyle while providing access to travel across the Schengen area.

The visa specifically targets remote workers and freelancers, including individuals from Pakistan, and aims to attract global talent to the country.

Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria to qualify. The primary requirement is that individuals must either be employed by a foreign company or work as freelancers with clients based outside Spain. Additionally, income generated from Spanish clients must not exceed 20% of the applicant’s total earnings.

Eligibility

To ensure eligibility, candidates must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of €2,646 (approximately PKR 800,000). Those with dependents are required to meet a slightly higher income threshold. Other essential prerequisites include holding a university degree or having at least three years of professional experience, employer approval for remote work from Spain, and proof that the employer’s business has been operational for at least one year. Comprehensive health insurance and a criminal background certificate covering the past five years are also mandatory.

The application process requires candidates to compile key documents, including proof of remote work, income statements, academic qualifications, and health insurance. Official translations and apostille certification may be necessary. Applications can be submitted at the Spanish consulate in Pakistan, with a visa processing fee of approximately €80. The initial visa is valid for one year, with the option to extend it to a three-year residence permit.

The Digital Nomad Visa offers significant benefits to Pakistani professionals. It provides the freedom to travel across all 27 Schengen countries, reduced tax rates during the visa duration, and the opportunity to experience Spain’s high standard of living, modern infrastructure, and cultural diversity.

While the process may appear complex, applicants can seek assistance from the Spanish embassy and professional consultants to streamline their applications and fulfill the requirements.