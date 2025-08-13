1 USD to PKR – Foreign Exchange Rates of Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound in Pakistan – 13 Aug 2025

KARACHI – US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E Dirham, and Saudi Riyal show minor tweaks, showing stable rates amid ongoing global economic fluctuations.

On August 13, US Dollar is currently buying at Rs284.2 and selling at Rs285.7, while Euro follows closely with buying and selling rates of Rs330.4 and Rs332.4. UK Pound Sterling trades at Rs380.75 for buying and Rs382.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham is quoted at Rs77.4 (buying) and Rs77.65 (selling), while Saudi Riyal SAR is slightly lower at Rs75.7 and Rs76, respectively.