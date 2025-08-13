1 USD to PKR – Foreign Exchange Rates of Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound in Pakistan – 13 Aug 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Aug 13, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – US Dollar, Euro, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E Dirham, and Saudi Riyal show minor tweaks, showing stable rates amid ongoing global economic fluctuations.

On August 13, US Dollar is currently buying at Rs284.2 and selling at Rs285.7, while Euro follows closely with buying and selling rates of Rs330.4 and Rs332.4. UK Pound Sterling trades at Rs380.75 for buying and Rs382.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham is quoted at Rs77.4 (buying) and Rs77.65 (selling), while Saudi Riyal SAR is slightly lower at Rs75.7 and Rs76, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.2 285.7
Euro EUR 330.4 332.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.75 382.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 77.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76
Australian Dollar AUD 184.2 189.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.75 754.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.2 210.2
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 43.68 44.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.45 926.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.55 67.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.22 167.22
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 736.3 738.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.2 224.2
Swedish Korona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 348.5 351.25
Thai Baht THB 8.65 8.8
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now