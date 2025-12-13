Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 13 December 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up in international market as investors awaited key guidance from the US Federal Reserve.

As per Sarafa Association, rate of gold jumped by Rs10,700, bringing the per-tola rate to Rs454,262. The price of 10 grams also climbed, adding Rs9,174 to reach Rs389,456.

Category Increase New Price Gold per tola 10,700 454,262 Gold per 10 grams 9,174 389,456

In the global market, gold gained $5, with the international rate quoted at $4,319 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also saw upward movement in the domestic market, increasing by Rs232 to reach Rs6,684 per tola.

Gold Rate 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs) Per Tola 420,758.33 392,087.5 336,075 Per 1 Gram 35,701 33,615.75 28,813.5 Per 10 Gram 357,014 336,157.5 288,135 Per Ounce 1,018,142.75 952,772.63 816,662.25

Spot gold was trading 0.2% higher at $4,215.61 per ounce at 0309 GMT, while US gold futures for February del–ivery rose by the same margin to $4,244.70 per ounce. Spot silver gained 0.6% to reach $61.06, after touching an all-time high of $61.46 earlier in the session.