Hec Announces Scholarships For Talented Balochistan Students

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced LLM and PhD scholarships for talented students from Balochistan.

Under the initiative, students from Balochistan will be awarded LLM scholarships at local universities, as well as LLM and PhD scholarships at foreign institutions. Applicants must possess a Balochistan domicile and a local certificate to be eligible.

The upper age limit has been set at 30 years for LLM applicants and 35 years for PhD candidates.

Applicants are required to have completed their LLB and LLM degrees with at least 50 percent marks, while a minimum of 50 percent marks in the aptitude test is also mandatory. The last date to submit applications is January 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Commission has also released the schedule for the Law Admission Test (LAT) for admission to LLB degree programs in Pakistani universities and institutions. According to the schedule, the deadline for submitting applications is December 29, 2025, while the test will be held on January 25, 2026.