British-Pakistani student sues London School of Economics over grading dispute

LAHORE – British-Pakistani student Rehab Shaikh has filed a lawsuit against the London School of Economics (LSE) over a grading dispute that she claims prevented her from pursuing a Cambridge MPhil degree.

Rehab Shaikh stated that in 2023, due to a boycott, her thesis was reviewed by only one examiner, who initially gave her a score of 57.

After a revision, the grade was increased to 72. Shaikh argued that the university’s mistake led to significant academic setbacks, and she is seeking damages for the error.

The highly accomplished Shaikh, who currently holds a senior position in the British Ministry, asserts that her lawsuit is aimed at holding the university accountable and seeking compensation for the harm caused.