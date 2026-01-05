Pakistan steps up to protect Nationals in Venezuela after US captures Maduro

ISLAMABAD – Venezuela witnessed unprecedented moves over the weekend, as US forces carried out a daring operation, seizing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flying them to America. The streets of Caracas fell into uncertainty, with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stepping in as interim leader, while world watched in disbelief.

Far away, Pakistan scrambled to ensure safety of its citizens caught in midst of this historic upheaval, as questions about power, oil, and international law hung in the balance.

Foreign Office said that it is actively working to ensure the safety and security of members of Pakistani community in Venezuela. The statement follows US forces’ military action in the South American country, capturing its president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife on Saturday.

Pakistan attached great importance to the well-being of the people of Venezuela and “views with concern the evolving situation in Venezuela, the statement said.

“We urge the need for restraint and de-escalation to end the crisis, and underscore the necessity for adherence to the principles of the UN Charter as well as international law to resolve all outstanding issues,” it added.

Officials mentioned closely monitoring developments and remained engaged in ensuring safety and security of Pakistani community currently present in South American nation.

On the other hand, Maduro has been moved to New York jail, hours after US forces seized him and his wife and flew them to the US. In Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has taken over as interim leader with the blessing of Venezuela’s top court, though she has said Maduro remains president.