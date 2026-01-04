Elon Musk announces free Starlink internet for Venezuela

Elon Musk, founder of Starlink and Tesla, has announced that his company will provide free internet service in Venezuela for a limited period.

Starlink, which is owned by SpaceX, will offer free broadband internet to the people of Venezuela so they can remain continuously connected.

It has been announced that this free service will be available until February 3, 2026. Elon Musk also shared a brief message on social media platform X, expressing support for the people of Venezuela.

This move is being viewed in the context of the political and security situation, as conditions in Venezuela have remained unstable in recent days.

The initiative aims to provide broadband internet through Starlink’s satellite network to ensure internet connectivity in Venezuela despite the prevailing circumstances.