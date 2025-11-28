Students allowed to wear jackets or sweaters of their choice in Sindh

KARACHI – The Sindh Directorate of Private Institutions has issued instructions to all private schools, allowing students to wear jackets or sweaters of their choice.

According to Rafia Javed, Additional Director of Private Schools Sindh, the directive was issued on the instructions of Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah, enabling children to wear warm clothes of their preference during winter. Schools cannot force students to wear specific uniforms.

Rafia Javed added that action will be taken against schools violating the rules, emphasizing that children’s health is the priority and there is no mandate to wear specific jackets.

Students are now allowed to wear warm jackets of any color or design.