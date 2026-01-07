Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their newborn son Vihaan

Bollywood’s famous couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have announced the name of their son two months after his birth.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child on November 7 last year, four years after their marriage.

Two months later, on January 7, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially announced their son’s name.

Sharing the first glimpse of their son in an Instagram post, the couple revealed that they have named him “Vihaan Kaushal.”

In the caption, the couple wrote: “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers answered, life is so beautiful. Our world changed in a moment.”

It may be recalled that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at a resort in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

The wedding was a simple and private affair attended only by family members and close friends.