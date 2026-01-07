Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar to marry on March 5

Wedding bells are ringing at the home of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, as the wedding date of his son Arjun Tendulkar has been finalized.

According to Indian media, the 26-year-old son of the great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, will get married on March 5 this year.

Arjun Tendulkar is set to marry his friend and fiancée, Saniya Chandok. Most of the wedding ceremonies will take place in Mumbai.

The wedding events will be kept simple and private rather than being a grand show, in line with family traditions and dignity. Only close relatives and special friends will be in attendance.

Interestingly, Arjun and Saniya’s engagement in August 2025 was also held quietly and with simplicity, a fact later confirmed by Sachin Tendulkar himself to his fans.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter-in-law, Saniya Chandok, belongs to a well-known business family in Mumbai. She is the granddaughter of renowned businessman Ravi Ghai.

Reports say that while Arjun Tendulkar is busy with wedding preparations, he remains fully focused on his cricket career as well.