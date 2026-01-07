Biman Airlines to launch direct Dhaka–Karachi flights after 13 years

A significant progress has been made in restoring direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh, as Bangladesh’s Biman Airlines has released a flight schedule for Karachi.

According to sources, after several years, Biman Airlines’ first flight will arrive in Karachi from Dhaka on January 29. Initially, Biman Air will operate two weekly flights between Dhaka and Karachi. Previously, the last direct flight from Bangladesh to Karachi operated in 2012.

Biman Airlines has started seat bookings for Dhaka–Karachi flights, and according to travel agents, all seats on the initial flights were booked within hours of bookings opening. Travel agents say that people in both Pakistan and Bangladesh are enthusiastic about the restoration of direct air links.

It may be recalled that, following government directives, the Civil Aviation Authority had granted permission to Biman Airlines to operate direct flights to Karachi a few days ago, while an agreement for cargo transportation between PIA and Biman Air was finalized last month.