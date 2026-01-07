Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Ali marries Advocate Uzma Nadir in intimate ceremony

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani pacer Muhammad Ali who stepped into a new phase, marrying advocate Uzma Nadir in a beautiful yet intimate wedding ceremony. The event quickly became the talk of the cricketing circle, with close friends, family members, and relatives in attendance.

Adding glamour to the occasion, Ali Tareen was spotted at the wedding, alongside several well-known cricketers, making the celebration even more special and high-profile.

Muhammad Ali is no stranger to the spotlight. The right-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in all three international formats, earning recognition for his discipline and pace. He made his Test debut against England in December 2022, a major milestone in his career.

Ali’s cricketing journey began in domestic cricket when he made his first-class debut for Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited in the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on 1 September 2018. His consistent performances paved the way for international selection.

In addition to international cricket, Muhammad Ali has also left a strong mark in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he proved himself as one of the tournament’s most effective and reliable bowlers.

With success on the field and happiness off it, Muhammad Ali’s wedding has become a moment of celebration for fans and the cricket fraternity alike.