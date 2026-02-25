Four policemen martyred in Bajaur attack

BAJAUR – In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District area, armed men opened fire and martyred four police personnel.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Nawi Kali area of Tehsil Khar, where armed assailants attacked the police’s Ababeel Squad. Four officers died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured.

Authorities stated that the martyred and injured officers were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar, where the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Police further said that the Ababeel Squad was on patrol during Ramadan when the attack took place. The attackers fled the scene, and a search operation is currently underway to apprehend them.