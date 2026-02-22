Zara Noor Abbas breaks silence on falling out with Sajal Aly

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has finally spoken about the end of her friendship with renowned actress Sajal Aly.

Recently, Zara appeared on actor Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, where she subtly addressed the matter.

When the host asked, “How is Sajal? And how long has it been since you last spoke?” Zara, smiling ambiguously, replied, “Alhamdulillah, she’s good, and we actually spoke very recently.” To this, Ahmed Ali Butt jokingly remarked, “That’s a lie.”

Zara added, “I don’t know why people think that just because two people unfollow each other, they stop talking.”

The actress also expressed frustration at public perception, saying, “People always say negative things about me. Many assume I must have said something. Here, everyone talks about everyone.”

When asked what she learned from the experience, Zara reflected, “Not everyone who shakes your hand is truly a friend. Especially in the industry, when you shake hands, you have to check if your fingers came back safely.”

She further explained, “I used to consider everyone in my friend groups as close, but Asad used to warn me. Now I realize Asad was always right.”