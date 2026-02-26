Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 26 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed increase, amid gains in international bullion market. On Thursdya, Per Tola gold stayed at Rs541,262, while the rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,114, settling at Rs464,044.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Category
|Increase
|New Price
|Gold per Tola
|1,300
|541,262
|Gold per 10 Gram
|1,114
|464,044
The upward momentum follows Tuesday’s surge, when the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs3,400 to close at Rs539,962.
In the global market, gold prices advanced by $13 per ounce, taking the international rate to $5,185 per ounce.
22 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|483,541.67
|461,562.50
|395,625.00
|Per 1 Gram
|41,456.25
|39,571.88
|33,918.75
|Per 10 Gram
|414,562.50
|395,718.75
|339,187.50
|Per Ounce
|1,175,006.25
|1,121,596.88
|961,368.75
Meanwhile, silver prices also posted gains in the local market. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs268, reaching Rs9,554.