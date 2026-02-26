Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 26 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed increase, amid gains in international bullion market. On Thursdya, Per Tola gold stayed at Rs541,262, while the rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,114, settling at Rs464,044.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Increase New Price Gold per Tola 1,300 541,262 Gold per 10 Gram 1,114 464,044

The upward momentum follows Tuesday’s surge, when the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs3,400 to close at Rs539,962.

In the global market, gold prices advanced by $13 per ounce, taking the international rate to $5,185 per ounce.

22 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 483,541.67 461,562.50 395,625.00 Per 1 Gram 41,456.25 39,571.88 33,918.75 Per 10 Gram 414,562.50 395,718.75 339,187.50 Per Ounce 1,175,006.25 1,121,596.88 961,368.75

Meanwhile, silver prices also posted gains in the local market. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs268, reaching Rs9,554.