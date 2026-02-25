UAE assures $2 billion rollover, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has assured the rollover of $2 billion.

Speaking informally to the media, Ishaq Dar stated that the UAE will not withdraw the $2 billion from Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, adding that discussions are ongoing regarding the rollover of the $2 billion deposits.

He further said that talks with the UAE government are continuing and that the upcoming rollover will be for a longer duration than before.

Meanwhile, addressing the Pakistan Governance Forum, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has taken effective measures to achieve its policy objectives.

He noted that by expanding economic diplomacy, Pakistan has further strengthened its role at the global level, adding that the world is currently passing through a significant and turbulent period in the history of international relations.

Ishaq Dar said that concepts surrounding global institutions and mutual economic interdependence are being reassessed, while geopolitical shifts and new global alignments have created a new international landscape.

The deputy prime minister added that Pakistan’s foreign policy is fully prepared to effectively respond to these new realities.