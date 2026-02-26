Controversy grows over hidden Epstein files involving allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor

WASHINGTON – A political firestorm erupted in US after senior Democrat alleged that US Department of Justice may have withheld key documents tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, including FBI records connected to a survivor who accused President Donald Trump of sexually abusing a minor.

Trump has had a long and highly public career in business and politics, marked by controversies. Representative Robert Garcia, top Democrat on the House committee investigating Epstein and the federal government’s handling of sex-trafficking allegations against him, said Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have “illegally withheld” FBI interview files related to the accuser.

He announced that Democrats will launch a parallel investigation into what he described as a potentially serious cover-up. The allegation comes amid mounting scrutiny over the long-awaited release of Epstein-related files. Critics have already described the disclosed documents as disturbing, raising new questions about what, if anything, remains unreleased. Garcia argues that the missing FBI interview materials are central, particularly because they involve a survivor who directly accused Trump of heinous crimes.

Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has said he severed ties with Epstein roughly two decades ago and claimed he had no knowledge of the financier’s criminal conduct. While Trump previously opposed broad public disclosure of Epstein files, he ultimately signed legislation mandating their release after it was passed by Congress last year.

Meanwhile, DOJ spokesperson said the file listing FBI interviews with the alleged victim was temporarily removed to allow for legally required redactions and was restored online Thursday. According to the department, no documents have been deleted and all records responsive to the law have been produced—except those that fall within legally justified categories for withholding.

The legislation passed by Congress requires disclosure of Epstein-related files but allows limited redactions to protect victims, safeguard classified information, or avoid interfering with ongoing criminal investigations.

With investigations now unfolding on parallel tracks and accusations of political manipulation flying from both sides, the battle over the Epstein files has escalated into one of the most explosive transparency disputes of the year.

Before becoming president, Trump was best known as a real estate developer and TV personality, particularly as the host of The Apprentice. His business career included high-profile projects in New York and branding ventures, but also bankruptcies and legal disputes.

