Indian PM Modi linked to Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in newly released documents

NEW DELHI – Newly released Epstein Files linked to disgraced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continue to make headlines and new documents spilled beans on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel.

New documents shed light on email linked to Epstein that discusses Modi’s 2017 state visit to Israel. The message claims: “Indian Prime Minister Modi took his (Epstein’s) advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US president. They had met a few weeks ago. It worked.”

As expected, New Delhi rejected the insinuation outright. A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs called the commentary “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal” and said there is no evidence of any advisory role or interaction between Modi and Epstein. Nevertheless, opposition parties have demanded an official explanation.

The documents also expose Epstein’s high-stakes business dealings. On October 5, 2015, Epstein, through his Southern Trust Company Inc., inked a $25 million agreement with the Rothschild Group to provide “risk analysis” and algorithm-related services. Southern Trust, registered in the Virgin Islands with Epstein as president, was contracted by Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A., represented by Ariane de Rothschild. The deal outlined collaboration on “Specified Matters” involving algorithms and risk evaluation.

Imran Khan in Epstein Mails

Declassified emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s files uncovered surprising 2013 effort to leverage Imran Khan’s influence in Pakistan.

In June 2013 email, former UN official Nasra Hassan termed Khan as “London society lion” while writing to Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, then president of the International Peace Institute. The email details plans to use Khan’s stature and connections to advance Western-backed health initiatives in Pakistan.

The documents shed new light on the networks and strategies involving global elites and rising political figures, showing how diplomatic and development agendas were intertwined with influential personalities well before they assumed power.

This revelation adds to the growing list of world leaders mentioned in Epstein’s files, raising questions about the breadth of his influence and the surprising intersections of politics, diplomacy, and personal networks.

Jeffrey Epstein’s death

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after his federal indictment on sex trafficking charges. He had previously served prison time in Florida in 2008–2009 after pleading guilty to soliciting minors for prostitution. Investigators had linked him to sexual abuse of underage girls at his Palm Beach estate, but prosecutors struck a plea deal limiting the scope of charges.