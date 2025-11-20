Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board amid Epstein scandal

WASHINGTON – Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, has stepped down from the board of OpenAI just days after former President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Summers and other prominent Democrats’ alleged connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Summers’ resignation, which was reported by “Axios” on Wednesday, comes after the US Congress, controlled by Republicans, voted nearly unanimously to release documents related to the Justice Department’s investigation of Epstein.

The release of these files had been a point of contention for months, with Trump pushing for their publication before finally withdrawing his opposition.

OpenAI confirmed Summers’ resignation in a statement, expressing respect for his decision and gratitude for his contributions to the board. Summers had joined OpenAI’s board in late 2023, following the brief removal of Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT’s parent company.

In addition to his resignation from OpenAI, Summers also stepped down from the international advisory board of Santander, where he served as chair, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The Epstein controversy has been a politically sensitive issue for Trump, especially after he fueled conspiracy theories about Epstein’s activities.

The release of the Justice Department’s files has become a source of tension, contributing to a significant drop in Trump’s approval ratings.

A recent poll by Reuters/Ipsos revealed that only 38% of Americans approve of his handling of the Epstein issue, with just 20% supporting his approach to the investigation.

Trump’s critics argued that his administration has suppressed details regarding Epstein’s connections to powerful individuals, as well as the mysterious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death in 2019, which was officially ruled a suicide.