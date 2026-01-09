Iran Protests turn deadly as Security Forces clash with thousands amid internet blackout

TEHRAN – Massive escalation of unrest reported from neighboring Iran as thousands of Iranian protesters flooded the streets Friday morning, chanting anti-government slogans and marching, despite the Iranian regime cutting off the internet and cellular service.

The protests surged after call from the exiled son of the former Shah, urging citizens to rise up. Online clips shared by activists show Tehran and other cities littered with debris and flames, as defiant protesters gather around fires, seemingly daring the government to respond.

Iranian state media broke its silence, pointing fingers at US and Israel, accusing “terrorist agents” of inciting arson and violence. The outlets reported “casualties” but offered no further details, as the true scale of the unrest remains obscured due to communication blackouts.

This wave of protests, triggered by Iran’s faltering economy, is now considered the gravest challenge to the Islamic Republic in years. According to U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 42 people have been killed and over 2,270 detained in violent clashes across the country.

Holly Dagres, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the turning point came when former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on Iranians to hit the streets Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. “Social media posts made it clear that citizens took the call seriously. The regime’s internet blackout was a desperate attempt to hide the protests from the world—and perhaps to give security forces cover to strike,” Dagres warned.

Thursday night’s protests occurred before the shutdown, and the movement, which erupted on December 28 after a record drop in the Iranian currency and Tehran’s bazaar closures, has now spread nationwide, with massive demonstrations gripping the capital and other major cities.

These are largest protests Iran has seen since 2022–2023 wave that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, allegedly for violating strict dress codes for women. Human rights groups report authorities are using brutal tactics, including raiding hospitals to arrest injured protesters.

Amnesty International condemned the government, stating: “Iranian security forces have wounded and killed both protesters and bystanders using unlawful force.”

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged restraint, calling for the avoidance of any violent or coercive actions, though the streets of Tehran and beyond tell a story of chaos, courage, and a nation on the brink.