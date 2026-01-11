‘Voice note’ of YouTuber Rajab Butt’s wife Iman Rajab, mother-in-law leaked

A voice note allegedly involving Iman Rajab, the wife of Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt, and her mother-in-law has been leaked.

In the leaked voice note, Iman Rajab can be heard speaking emotionally to her mother-in-law, requesting that her son, Kiyan, not be mentioned in vlogs. She says she does not want her child to become the center of public attention, as people on social media often make negative comments.

Iman further states that only she knows how Allah blessed her with Kiyan, the condition in which he was born, and how Allah saved him. Speaking tearfully, she pleads, “Do not wrong me, and do not wrong my child. Kiyan’s name should not appear in vlogs in the future. This is your responsibility, and you must stop it.”

In the voice note, Iman also says that she is fully aware of her child’s safety and does not want to see him harmed under any circumstances.

After hearing Iman’s concerns, Rajab Butt’s mother reportedly said she would visit Iman’s home and cut a cake for the child. However, Iman requested that instead of cutting a cake, animals be sacrificed for the aqiqah.

Meanwhile, a large number of social media users have come out in support of Iman Rajab’s stance, saying that every mother has the right to keep her child away from social media.

Some users also expressed concern over the leak of the voice note, questioning who made the private conversation public and why.

The issue has taken a new turn in the ongoing family dispute between Rajab Butt and Iman Rajab, sparking widespread debate on social media.