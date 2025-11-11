Rashid Khan marries for second time; See viral wedding pictures

ISLAMABAD – Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan officially confirmed that he tied knot for the second time, sending fans and media into a frenzy. The announcement came through a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

According to available information, Rashid’s second wife is of Afghan origin and currently resides abroad. The cricketer married for the second time on 2nd August 2025, less than a year after his first marriage in October 2024 to his cousin.

In his statement, Rashid termed his new wife a symbol of love, adding that he always wanted such life partner. He emphasized that couple recently attended a charity event together, which triggered a wave of unnecessary speculation in some circles.

“The truth is simple, she is my wife, and we stand by each other,” Rashid clarified. “There is nothing to hide. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me with love, understanding, and encouragement.”

The announcement has already gone viral across social media, with fans expressing a mix of surprise, congratulations, and curiosity about the young cricket star’s personal life. Analysts note that Rashid Khan’s transparent approach in addressing rumors has helped him manage the media storm effectively.

With this confirmation, Khan becomes one of the few high-profile cricketers openly managing two marriages, sparking discussions among fans about personal life, love, and cultural norms.