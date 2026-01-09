Tcl Unveils Next Generation Display And Ai Led Smart Living Solutions At Ces 2026

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s largest LED TV brand, showcased a wide range of next-generation display technologies and AI-powered smart living solutions at CES 2026, highlighting its push toward immersive entertainment and connected lifestyles.

At the centre of TCL’s showcase was its newly introduced SQD-Mini LED Technology, described by the company as a major advancement in Mini LED performance. The technology replaces conventional local dimming with a Precise Dimming Series, enabling finer light control across the screen and improved detail in highlights and darker areas. Combined with Super QLED technology and an Ultra Color Filter Panel, the system offers higher brightness, improved colour accuracy, and longer panel lifespan.

TCL also introduced the world’s first television powered by SQD-Mini LED technology, the X11L. The flagship model supports up to 100 per cent BT.2020 wide colour gamut and features CSOT’s WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel for enhanced contrast and image clarity. With up to 20,736 dimming zones and peak brightness reaching 10,000 nits, the company said the TV delivers a more lifelike HDR viewing experience. The X11L also features a near-zero border design and integrated Audio by Bang & Olufsen.

In software and content enhancements, TCL highlighted deeper Gemini integration for Google TV, expanding on last year’s introduction of its “Always On” Google TV. New features include improved Google Photos search and creative tools powered by Nano Banana and Veo. The company also demonstrated Dolby Vision 2, the next iteration of Dolby’s HDR technology, which uses content intelligence and environmental awareness to optimise picture quality. Dolby Vision 2 is expected to roll out to TCL’s X and C series TVs in 2026 through over-the-air updates.

Beyond televisions, TCL presented a broader portfolio of AI-enabled home appliances, including the FreshIN 3.0 air conditioner, GeniusFresh refrigerator, AmeraClassic washer and dryer range, and the AI SuperDrum washer-dryer combo. Smart locks with biometric security and AI-driven access control were also showcased, alongside smart home energy solutions designed to manage power generation, storage, and consumption more efficiently.

In the entertainment category, TCL unveiled the PlayCube projector for portable viewing and introduced AiMe, which it claims is the world’s first modular AI companion robot, designed to offer adaptive interaction within smart home environments.

The company also highlighted its design-focused initiatives, including TCL NXTHOME™, which integrates smart home technologies with lifestyle appliances, and partnerships with Bang & Olufsen, BMW Group Designworks Shanghai Studio, and Alcantara. TCL further introduced ECORA™, a sustainable material developed with Chris Lefteri Design using recycled porcelain ceramics.

TCL is exhibiting at CES 2026 from January 6 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth No. 18604.