Punjab implements Green Property Certificate system in eight districts

LAHORE – In a significant step towards land reform, the Punjab government has implemented the Green Property Certificate system in eight districts as part of its ongoing land reform project.

The initial phase includes Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, and Wazirabad, with plans to expand the initiative to other districts across the province in subsequent phases.

The primary objective of introducing the Green Property Certificates is to secure the ownership of citizens’ properties and eliminate fraudulent activities in land transactions.

The certificates will be issued by the Punjab government, ensuring authenticity and fostering greater transparency in property records.

The Chairman of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) stated that the Green Property Certificate is a “game-changing” move that will not only provide legal protection to property owners but will also significantly reduce land-related disputes.

The initiative is expected to instill confidence among property owners and streamline land dealings throughout the province.