Bangladesh Air Chief pushes for bilateral Military Collaboration during NDU Visit

ISLAMABAD – Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan visited Pakistan’s National Defence University (NDU), highlighting growing importance of bilateral military collaboration between the two historically connected nations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during this high-profile visit, the esteemed guest met Lieutenant General Baber Iftikhar, President of NDU, in Islamabad. Notably, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan is an alumnus of the National Security and War Course 2010/11, reinforcing the longstanding personal and professional ties between the two countries’ armed forces.

Both sides underscored significance of military cooperation, especially in professional military education and joint training programs, while stressing the pivotal role of army-to-army links in maintaining regional stability. This visit serves as a strong testament to the commitment of Pakistan and Bangladesh to strengthen their historical relations, defense cooperation, and joint training initiatives.

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan held strategic meeting with Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, where discussions spanned mutual interests, regional security dynamics, and prospects for enhancing bilateral defense and military cooperation. The talks highlighted the shared vision of both nations’ armed forces to deepen professional collaboration and training exchanges.

The visit included high-level meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, during which both leaders discussed matters of professional interest and the evolving regional security landscape, evaluating opportunities to further strengthen defense cooperation. Both sides expressed a strong desire to expand ties and enhance coordination between the armed forces of these two brotherly nations.

This visit marks a milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh defense relations, signaling a renewed era of strategic engagement, professional collaboration, and regional security cooperation.