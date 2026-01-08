Viral party photos of Deepika, Alia and Shraddha spark debate on social media

When Bollywood is mentioned, big superstars and popular actresses immediately come to mind. However, the Indian film industry often remains in the news not only for its glamour but also for its controversial lifestyle. Recently, some images of well-known Bollywood actresses circulating on social media have sparked a fresh debate.

According to Indian media reports, several pictures of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor are going viral on different social media platforms. In these images, the three actresses can be seen in a party setting, with scenes of drinking and smoking prominently visible.

In one picture, Deepika Padukone is seen smoking and blowing smoke rings, while Shraddha Kapoor is posing for the camera holding a glass of alcohol. Sitting beside her, Alia Bhatt appears slightly hesitant yet smiling. These visuals have caught the attention of social media users, prompting mixed reactions.

The debate in the comments section continues. Some users say that after fame and wealth, such parties and lifestyles become common, which is why actresses are seen openly partying. On the other hand, many have questioned the authenticity of the images, claiming they are not real but generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Some users have also suggested that the pictures are not new but old ones that have resurfaced on social media. As a result, the issue has gone beyond just images, giving rise to a broader discussion about reality, perception, and the impact of social media.