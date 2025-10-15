Rashid Khan reclaims No 1 ODI bowler spot after dominant series against Bangladesh

DUBAI – Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in ICC ODI bowling rankings after a stellar performance against Bangladesh.

In the three-match series held in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0. Rashid took 11 wickets with an impressive average of 6.09 and economy rate of 2.73, climbing from sixth to first place with 710 rating points, ahead of South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj by 30 points.

Rashid had previously topped the ODI bowling rankings in November 2024.

In batting, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran rose to No. 2 after scoring 213 runs at an average of 71 — the highest-ever ranking for any Afghan batter. He is now just 20 points behind Shubman Gill (No. 1) and 8 points ahead of Rohit Sharma (No. 3).

Among all-rounders, Azmatullah Omarzai regained the top spot from Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, taking 7 wickets and scoring 60 runs in the series. Omarzai had also been ranked No. 1 between February and August 2025.

Meanwhile, India’s Kuldeep Yadav achieved a career-best 14th position in the Test bowlers’ rankings after taking 12 wickets at an average of 19.50 against the West Indies. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also climbed from seventh to fifth after scoring 175 runs in the first innings.