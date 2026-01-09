How many Pakistanis went abroad for employment in 2025?

ISLAMABAD – More than 700,000 Pakistanis went abroad for employment in 2025, including 18,352 highly educated individuals.

The Bureau of Immigration has released data on Pakistanis who traveled overseas for work.

According to the Bureau, 762,499 Pakistanis went abroad for employment in 2025, compared to 727,381 in 2024.

The document states that in 2025, 5,659 accountants, 10,503 cooks, 3,795 doctors, and 5,946 engineers left the country for overseas jobs.

It further shows that 1,640 nurses, 1,725 teachers, 163,718 drivers, and 6,475 electricians went abroad for employment during the year.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, in 2025 465,138 laborers, 5,700 masons, 12,703 technicians, 11,777 managers, 2,306 plumbers, and 2,027 waiters also moved overseas for work.

The document reveals that in 2025, 18,352 highly educated people, 13,657 highly skilled workers, and 222,171 skilled workers went abroad.

It further states that 42,257 semi-skilled and 466,062 unskilled workers left Pakistan for overseas employment.

According to the data, 530,256 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia, 52,664 to the UAE, 68,376 to Qatar, 37,726 to Bahrain, 6,590 to Kuwait, and 39 to South Korea.

The document also shows that in 2025, 1,005 Pakistanis went to the United States, 4,355 to the United Kingdom, 984 to Germany, and 813 to Italy for employment.

Additionally, in 2025, 2,230 Pakistanis went to China, 2,210 to Japan, and 1,109 to Romania for work.