Zalmi Leopards lift 6th Zalmi Madrassa League title in Lahore

LAHORE – Zalmi Leopards of Jamia Kubra Madrassa were crowned champions of the sixth edition of the Zalmi Madrassa League after defeating Zalmi Patriots of the Board of Islamic Education by five wickets in the final here on Sunday.

Batting first, Zalmi Patriots were bowled out for 83 runs, with Anis and Fazal-ur-Rehman claiming two wickets each. The Leopards chased down the modest target with the loss of five wickets, as Najib top-scored with 32 to seal the victory.

Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the final as chief guest and congratulated Peshawar Zalmi, the Zalmi Foundation, and Paigham-e-Pakistan for the successful organisation of the tournament. Addressing the closing ceremony, he said the government would continue to extend encouragement and support to madrassa students at the official level.

Madrassa students participating in the league expressed gratitude to Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi, and the Zalmi Foundation for providing an inclusive platform that allows them to showcase their talent through sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Abbas Laeeq, Chief Operating Officer of Peshawar Zalmi and the Zalmi Foundation, said the Zalmi Madrassa League reflected the vision of Javed Afridi to bring madrassa students into the mainstream and offer them opportunities for positive engagement.

The final ceremony was also attended by Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Punjab Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Director Admin DGRE Headquarters Syed Azhar Abbas, and Dr Ahmad Khawar Shehzad, DCO Punjab Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, along with other officials.

A total of 15 madrassa teams from across Punjab participated in the tournament. After five successful editions held in Peshawar, Waziristan, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the sixth season of the Zalmi Madrassa League was staged in Lahore.

Organised jointly by Peshawar Zalmi, the Zalmi Foundation, and Paigham-e-Pakistan, the league aims to promote social harmony, leadership, and positive youth engagement by providing madrassa students with structured sporting opportunities.