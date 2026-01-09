Latest

Indian cricketer dies during match

6:53 pm | Jan 9, 2026
A former Indian first-class cricketer passed away during a match after collapsing on the field.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old former Ranji Trophy cricketer Khawlhring Lalremruata from the Indian state of Mizoram, who suddenly fell to the ground during a match and passed away.

The tragic incident occurred during a match of the Khalid Memorial Second Division Screening Tournament.

According to Indian media, the former first-class cricketer collapsed suddenly during a local cricket match on January 7.

Reports said that after collapsing on the ground, the cricketer was given immediate medical assistance and rushed to a hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.

Following the news of his passing, the State Cricket Association canceled all scheduled matches as a mark of respect.

It is worth noting that Khawlhring Lalremruata was a former Ranji Trophy cricketer who represented Mizoram in two first-class matches and seven T20 matches.

Even after retiring from professional cricket, he remained actively involved in local cricket.

