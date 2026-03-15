Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq: Pakistani Forces destroy Key Militant Support Infrastructure across border

ISLAMABAD – Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq continues with full swing, as Pakistan’s armed forces carried out precision airstrikes on March 14–15 inside Kandahar, targeting technical support infrastructure and equipment depots used by the Afghan Taliban and allied militant groups.

The operation successfully destroyed key facilities that provided communication, logistics, and technical assistance to terrorists planning cross-border attacks. Security sources confirmed that the strikes dealt a major blow to militant networks and stressed that operations will continue until all objectives are achieved, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its citizens and sovereignty.

Armed forces launched Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq, carrying out a powerful and highly coordinated aerial assault on terrorist-linked infrastructure inside Afghanistan. The precision strike targeted major technical support network used by militant groups in Kandahar, dealing what security officials describe as a “devastating blow” to their operational capabilities.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted during late hours between March 14 and March 15, when Pakistani forces executed carefully planned airstrikes against locations associated with militants linked to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij. Multiple hideouts and installations described as having a military nature were successfully struck during the operation.

Officials said the key objective was the destruction of technical support infrastructure and equipment storage facility that had allegedly been providing critical technological and communication support to militant networks. These facilities were reportedly being used to coordinate operations, maintain communications, and provide logistical and technical assistance to terrorist groups involved in planning attacks.

The infrastructure played a central role in facilitating militant activities, making it a high-value target for the operation. The airstrikes were carried out with significant precision, ensuring that the intended targets were effectively neutralized.

The destruction of this network is expected to significantly disrupt the operational capabilities of groups allegedly involved in cross-border terrorism against Pakistan. Authorities believe the strike has weakened the support systems used by militants to plan and coordinate attacks within Pakistani territory.

Officials said Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq is not a one-time action but part of a broader campaign. According to security sources, operations against terrorist networks will continue until all identified objectives are fully achieved.