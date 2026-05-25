Travis Head, wife Jessica face online abuse after heated exchange with Virat Kohli

Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife Jessica have come under intense trolling on social media following a heated exchange involving Indian star Virat Kohli during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The incident took place during an IPL fixture where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs.

According to media reports, a verbal altercation occurred between Travis Head and Virat Kohli during the match, although the exact reason behind the exchange remains unclear.

After the match, another moment drew attention when Kohli shook hands with other players but reportedly ignored Travis Head’s extended handshake, which quickly went viral online.

Following the circulation of the video, some social media users began targeting Travis Head and his family. Reports suggest that trolls made abusive and threatening comments on the couple’s wedding photos, with several messages described as highly inappropriate.

The incident has also sparked renewed calls on social media to stop harassment of players and their families online, emphasizing the need for respect and responsible fan behavior.