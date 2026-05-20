Mohammad Amir granted British citizenship, becomes ‘eligible’ for IPL participation

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir has officially been granted British citizenship and issued a British passport.

Following the development, the left-arm pacer is now technically eligible to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), opening a potential new chapter in his professional career.

According to media reports, Mohammad Amir has been living in the United Kingdom for a long time with his British-origin wife, Narjis Khan, and children. After completing all legal formalities and residency requirements, he has now formally obtained citizenship.

On Wednesday, Amir reshared a social media post on his official account in which a user congratulated him on receiving British citizenship and extended best wishes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) currently bars Pakistani players from participating in the IPL. However, in the past, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was able to feature in the league after obtaining British citizenship.

With his British passport, Mohammad Amir is now technically eligible for IPL participation, and reports suggest that he may consider joining the tournament if he receives an official offer. The cricketer has previously expressed interest in playing in the IPL.