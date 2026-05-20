Aga Khan V Rahim Al-Hussaini gets warm welcome on first Official Visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan V, has arrived in Pakistan on his first official visit since assuming leadership of the global Ismaili community, marking a significant moment that has drawn widespread national and international attention.

President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the spiritual leader and two held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, with a strong focus on community welfare, social development, and ongoing humanitarian initiatives linked to Ismaili communities in Pakistan.

Aga Khan V will undertake an extensive tour of Gilgit-Baltistan during his week-long stay, where large-scale public gatherings, religious events, and community programs are being organized across multiple locations. Key venues include Hunza’s Passu Cones, Gilgit city, Gahkuch Bala, Taus Yasin, and Ashkoman, all preparing for significant public turnout and participation.

Authorities are reportedly considering conducting multiple sessions at certain venues to ensure smooth crowd management and public access. The visit has generated intense local anticipation, with communities preparing for high levels of participation in scheduled events.

Security and administrative arrangements have been significantly heightened across Pakistan. Federal and regional institutions remain on high alert, with strengthened coordination for security, logistics, and transport management throughout the visit. The National Highway Authority (NHA), police, and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) have been assigned key responsibilities, including road maintenance, traffic regulation, and security oversight along major routes such as the Karakoram Highway.

Surveillance and monitoring have been intensified along critical stretches from Nomalabad Bridge to Sost Dry Port, reflecting the scale and sensitivity of the visit. Authorities are also considering opening Babusar Road as an alternative route to ease traffic pressure and ensure uninterrupted movement during the high-profile tour.

In addition, plans are underway to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply in Upper Hunza and surrounding regions, while transport schedules may also be adjusted to facilitate public movement and event participation.

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini formally assumed leadership on February 11, 2025, following the passing of his father earlier that month. His first official visit to Pakistan is being viewed as a landmark moment in his early tenure, carrying strong religious, diplomatic, and community significance across the region.