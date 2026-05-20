Mohsin Naqvi heads to Iran again amid intensifying Pakistan mediation efforts in US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi departed for Tehran on another high-level visit as Islamabad continues its diplomatic engagement with Iran amid evolving regional developments.

Interior minister is expected to hold meetings with Iranian leadership during his visit. The discussions are likely to focus on matters related to US-Iran dialogue and broader regional diplomatic coordination. This marks another visit by Mohsin Naqvi to Iran within a short span of time, reflecting sustained high-level contact between Islamabad and Tehran.

Minister had also visited Iran in recent days, during which he held extensive meetings with senior Iranian leadership.

During his previous visit, Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The meeting reportedly lasted around 90 minutes and covered issues of mutual and regional interest. He also held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

In the earlier visit, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had praised Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability during his meeting with the Pakistani interior minister, according to Iranian state media.

Naqvi had arrived in Tehran on a two-day visit as Pakistan sought to facilitate dialogue and encourage regional peace amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

Reports indicate that Iran and the US have remained at odds over strategic waterways and energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping corridor through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies pass.

The situation has contributed to volatility in global energy markets, with disruptions in supply chains and fluctuations in prices reported in recent months.

Pakistan continued diplomatic outreach aimed at encouraging dialogue and reducing regional tensions, according to official and diplomatic sources.

Further details are expected following the minister’s meetings in Tehran.