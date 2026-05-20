Punjab under Section 144 during Eid-ul-Azha, with new restrictions imposed

ISLAMABAD – The government of Punjab imposed Section 144 across the region, introducing strict restrictions aimed at maintaining law and order, environmental safety, and public discipline.

Home Department issued formal orders confirming that Section 144 will come into effect from May 27 and remain enforced until June 2 across Punjab.

Under these sweeping directives, several activities will be strictly prohibited during Eid ul Azha period. The burning of Siri Paaye of sacrificed animals in public places has been completely banned to control environmental hazards and public nuisance.

In another major restriction, the disposal of animal waste and offal into manholes, drains, or canals has been strictly prohibited. Authorities have emphasized that improper disposal practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The notification tightens public safety measures by imposing a complete ban on swimming and bathing in rivers, lakes, canals, and dams during the Eid holidays, citing serious safety concerns.

The government restricted buying and selling of sacrificial animals exclusively to officially approved livestock markets, effectively banning all informal or roadside animal trading activities across the province.

In a decisive crackdown on illegal fundraising activities, the Home Department made it clear that no banned or proscribed organizations will be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides (skins) during Eid-ul-Azha. Only organizations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be permitted to carry out hide collection.

Officials clarified that these strict measures have been introduced in the interest of human life safety, public peace, law and order, and environmental protection. The notification also instructs all administrative bodies and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict implementation of Section 144 without exception throughout the enforcement period.