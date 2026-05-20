Eid-ul-Azha 2026 Holidays Notification

ISLAMABAD – The crescent of Zilhaj was finally sighted across multiple cities of Pakistan. Ruet-i-Hilal Committee confirmed that Eidul Azha 2026 would fall on May 27, setting the stage for nationwide festivities.

A notification has now been issued by the federal government for a 3-day public holiday from May 26 to May 28 (Tuesday to Thursday) across the country in connection with Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Eid ul Azha Holidays 2026

According to a formal notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the nationwide holiday schedule for the religious occasion.

The decision comes as Pakistan prepares for the sacred festival of Eidul Azha, with the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee confirming that Eid will be observed on May 27 (Wednesday) after the successful sighting of the Zilhaj moon on Sunday.

Moon sighting testimonies were reported from multiple regions across the country, including Karachi and various parts of Sindh, as well as Mardan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other areas, leading to the official announcement of the lunar-based date.

Eidul Azha, celebrated annually on the 10th of Zilhaj, holds deep religious significance in Islam, marking the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam.