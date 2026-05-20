Momina Iqbal alleges cyber harassment, lift threats from PML-N MPA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has publicly accused a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) associated with Pakistan Muslim League (N) of severe online harassment, cyberbullying, and life threats.

She shared her claims in a detailed post on Instagram, saying she has faced these issues “for a long time” and that attempts to seek justice have been blocked.

“I have been facing severe online harassment, cyber bullying, mental torture, and life threats from an MPA associated with Pakistan Muslim League (N) for a long time,” Momina wrote. She added that despite repeatedly reporting the matter to authorities, “no proper action has been taken due to the political influence of the individual involved.”

Momina further alleged that efforts were made to suppress her complaints, stating, “Even individuals associated with the office of Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif tried to discourage and silence the matter rather than allowing a fair investigation.” She warned that both she and her family are facing serious safety threats as a result of speaking up.

“I request the concerned authorities to immediately conduct an impartial investigation, provide protection to my family, and take strict legal action against those involved,” she wrote. She also warned that if the matter is ignored, she will be compelled “to hold a public press conference and present all available evidence against everyone involved in the harassment, threats, and suppression of my complaints.”

Momina concluded by appealing directly to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, saying, “I believe Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will take unbiased and lawful action against anyone found involved in abuse of power or obstruction of justice.”