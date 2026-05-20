Gold Price in Pakistan Today – Gold Rates per Tola – 20 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded no change as the bullion market remained steady. According to the latest market data, the price of gold per tola stands at Rs477,162.

The price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged, settling at Rs409,089, reflecting easing situation in the local precious metals market.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan

Gold (per tola): Rs477,162

Gold (10 grams): Rs409,089

International gold price: $4,548 per ounce

Silver (per tola): Rs8,099

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs430,558 Rs410,987 Rs352,275 Per 1 Gram Rs36,914 Rs35,236 Rs30,202 Per 10 Gram Rs369,141 Rs352,362 Rs302,025 Per Ounce Rs1,046,256 Rs998,699 Rs856,028

On international front, gold prices registered no change. In global bullion markets, the price of gold stood at $4,548, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices mirrored the same trend in Pakistan’s local market. The price of silver per tola remained steady at Rs8,099.

Weekly Gold Price Movement

Gold prices experienced noticeable volatility throughout the past week. The recorded rates were:

15 May: Rs476,862 per tola

14 May: Rs492,362 per tola

13 May: Rs491,362 per tola

12 May: Rs492,462 per tola

11 May: Rs488,362 per tola

9 May: Rs493,662 per tola

8 May: Rs494,062 per tola

The latest figures indicate a sustained downward trend after gold touched higher levels earlier in the week. Market observers believe that changing global economic conditions, fluctuations in the US dollar, and investor reactions to international developments are continuing to influence bullion prices worldwide.

Experts say the precious metals market may remain volatile in the coming days as traders closely monitor global economic indicators and geopolitical developments that could impact demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.