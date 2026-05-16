Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 16 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.76Lac Per Tola on Saturday amid gains in the international bullion market.
The price of gold per tola in the local market jumped to Rs476,862, while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs13,289 to settle at Rs408,832.
24KGold Prices Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|Current Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|Rs476,862
|Gold
|10 grams
|Rs408,832
|International Gold
|Per ounce
|$4,545
|Silver
|Per tola
|Rs8,232
21Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs430,944
|Rs411,356
|Rs391,767
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs37,841
|Rs36,121
|Rs30,961
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs369,370
|Rs352
|Rs335,791
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,072,541
|Rs1,023,789
|Rs877,533
The latest decline comes a day after gold prices witnessed a modest increase on Thursday, when the per tola rate increased and closed at Rs4492,362.
In the global market, gold prices decreased by $155 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,545 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Analysts believe fluctuations in international prices continue to influence Pakistan’s domestic bullion rates.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs972, reaching Rs8,232 in the local market.
Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains