Big Drop in Gold Prices as Per Tola falls to Rs4.67Lac in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp dip on June 3, as per Tola rate dropped by Rs8,600 per tola to Rs467,762 amid uncertainity in the international bullion market.

The drop comes amid volatile trend in recent days, as global gold prices also slipped, putting pressure on local rates. Silver prices likewise moved downward, reflecting the overall bearish trend in precious metals.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Category Previous Price Change New Price Gold (per tola) Rs476,362 -Rs8,600 Rs467,762 Gold (10 grams) Rs408,403 -Rs7,373 Rs401,030 International gold (per ounce) $4,540 -$86 $4,454 Silver (per tola) Rs8,153 -Rs259 Rs7,894

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, mainly due to a fall in international bullion rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs8,600 to settle at Rs467,762.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs7,373, bringing it down to Rs401,030, according to data from the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the global market, gold dropped by $86 per ounce to $4,454, including a $20 premium, which influenced local price adjustments.

Silver prices also moved lower, declining by Rs259 per tola to Rs7,894, in line with the overall trend in precious metals