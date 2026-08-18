Gold Price in Pakistan stays at Rs461,936 Per Tola; Check full list here

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs461,936, while price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs396,035.

Gold had gained Rs2,000 per tola on August 17, taking the rate to Rs461,936. In the international market, gold was quoted at $4,395 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Silver prices, meanwhile, declined by Rs43 per tola, settling at Rs6,986.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Category Price 1 Tola Gold Rs461,936 10 Grams Gold Rs396,035 International $4,395/ounce Silver Rs6,986/tola

Gold Price in Lahore