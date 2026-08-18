Latest
Gold & Silver

Gold Price in Pakistan stays at Rs461,936 Per Tola; Check full list here

By News Desk
3:11 pm | Aug 18, 2026
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs461,936, while price of 10 grams of gold also remained unchanged at Rs396,035.

Gold had gained Rs2,000 per tola on August 17, taking the rate to Rs461,936. In the international market, gold was quoted at $4,395 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Silver prices, meanwhile, declined by Rs43 per tola, settling at Rs6,986.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Category Price
1 Tola Gold Rs461,936
10 Grams Gold Rs396,035
International $4,395/ounce
Silver Rs6,986/tola

Gold Price in Lahore

Category Selling Rate
Piece Rs456,000 / Rs455,000
Pathoor Rs451,000 / Rs449,000
22K Gold Rs418,000
21K Gold Rs399,000
Tezabi Rs6,950
KG Bar Rs7,000

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today (18 August 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now