Metro Bus Crash leaves 10 Passengers Injured at Lahore’s Azadi Station

LAHORE – Panic struck passengers at Azadi Station near Shahdara after two Metro buses collided, leaving 10 passengers injured.

According to Rescue officials, the accident took place at Azadi Station, where the two buses crashed into each other while operating on the Metrobus route.

Ten passengers were injured in the incident. Nine sustained minor injuries and were treated by rescue personnel at the scene.

One passenger who suffered injuries was shifted to a hospital for further medical treatment. The crash has triggered an official inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

GM Metro Bus Operations Uzair Shah said the investigation is currently underway and the driver found responsible for the accident will be suspended.

Authorities are now examining the incident as the inquiry continues to establish responsibility for the collision.