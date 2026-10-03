Pakistan fires back at Al Jazeera over Islamabad Container Coverage

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad’s container controversy has taken a new turn, as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting challengd foreign media coverage that described the security arrangements in the capital as “road blockades.”

In strongly worded fact-check posted on X, the ministry maintained that no roads in Islamabad have been closed, saying the containers were deployed as a precautionary measure to protect citizens’ lives, property and lawful movement.

The ministry said the security measures were implemented in light of Islamabad High Court directions, while authorities were also taking steps to safeguard public infrastructure and sensitive installations.

Officials further said the security planning took into account what the ministry described as the concerned party’s past violent conduct, arguing that the measures were part of the state’s responsibility to maintain public order.

The government’s response came after a foreign media organization portrayed the deployment as “road blockades.” The Ministry of Information rejected that description, accusing the outlet of presenting the situation one-sidedly and overlooking its assertion that roads across the capital remain open.

The ministry’s fact-checking account also alleged that the reporting was intended to create a misleading and negative impression. It said claims it characterized as lies and propaganda could not replace the facts presented by the authorities.