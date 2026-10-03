Indian Top Diplomat in Pakistan faces Strong Protest over Deadly Kasur Border Firing

ISLAMABAD – Tensions between Pakistan and India have flared along the international border after two Pakistani civilians were killed and another injured in alleged firing incident in Bedian Sector near Kasur.

The deaths prompted Islamabad to summon India’s Chargé d’Affaires on Saturday, with the Foreign Office lodging strong diplomatic protest over what it described as the use of lethal and disproportionate force against unarmed civilians.

According to Pakistani security sources, the three men were residents of Ladhar village and had moved only a few steps beyond a border pillar when personnel of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly opened fire without warning. The sources said all three were unarmed and had not attempted to cross the border fence.

The two men who died were identified as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt, both residents of Jattan Wali Haveli in Ladhar. A third civilian was injured and taken for medical treatment, according to Pakistani reports.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said deceased are not “infiltrators” and called on New Delhi to establish facts surrounding the shooting. Islamabad has demanded an immediate, transparent and credible investigation, along with appropriate disciplinary and legal action against anyone found responsible.

Foreign Office said the incident raised serious concerns over the protection of civilian life and urged India to respect international law, observe existing border arrangements and exercise maximum restraint to prevent similar incidents.

India has a different account of the broader border situation. Indian media reported that BSF personnel had intercepted people described as Pakistani infiltrators attempting to enter Indian territory in Punjab. An independent account of the Bedian shooting and the competing claims has not yet been fully established.